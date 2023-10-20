Kusturica to screen 'Crime and Punishment'-based movie in Russia debut

TULA, October 20. /TASS/. For his first Russian film, Yugoslav and Serbian film director and actor Emir Kusturica will shoot a modern film adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel Crime and Punishment.

This will be followed by a movie based on the novel Laurus by Eugene Vodolazkin, Kusturica told reporters. "I am now working and will work on a movie called 'Crime without Punishment,' based on Dostoevsky’s novel. This will be my first movie in Russian. Vodolazkin will follow Dostoevsky," he said at the first Workshop of Film Criticism in Yasnaya Polyana.

According to Kusturica, he originally planned to shoot the movie based on the Dostoevsky novel in Serbia. "But I think that it is here [in Russia] that I will best be able to contemporize Raskolnikov and Sonya Marmeladova. I have already finished work on the script, all I need are good actors and actresses in Russia and to just make the movie," Kusturica said.

In late September, the renowned film director said that he plans to start work on the movie based on Dostoyevsky's Russian classic in 2024. He is looking at the Krasnodar Region as a potential location, citing its sunny climate.

The First Workshop of Film Criticism is being held at the Leo Tolstoy Estate Museum from October 19 to 23, with the support of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives and the Kino TV film channel.