Bangladesh plans to use nuclear energy solely for peaceful purposes — PM

ROOPPUR /Bangladesh/, October 5. /TASS/. Bangladesh plans to use nuclear energy solely for peaceful purposes, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

"We will utilize nuclear energy for peace. We also express our commitment to complete nuclear disarmament worldwide and the implementation of a total ban on nuclear weapons," she said at a ceremony for Russia to hand over nuclear fuel for the first reactor of the Rooppur nuclear power plant in the South Asian nation.

She also said the country has developed legislation to oversee the nuclear energy industry. Russia provides assistance in ensuring the safety of the nuclear power plant.

"We have signed an agreement with Russia on the management of spent nuclear fuel. And Russia will take back all spent nuclear fuel," Sheikh Hasina said.

According to the agreement, the fuel will be reprocessed in Russia.