Official denies reports of air raid alarm on Crimean Bridge

SIMFEROPOL, August 18. /TASS/. Reports of an air raid alarm on the Crimean Bridge are a hoax launched by Ukraine, Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to Crimea’s head, wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, reports started spreading on social media of Crimean residents allegedly receiving text messages on their phones from the regional crisis center that the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic due to an air raid alarm.

"A Ukrainian attack is underway on the Internet. Crimean mobile phone users are receiving messages allegedly from the crisis center and the Emergencies Ministry about an air raid alarm on the Crimean Bridge. It’s a Ukrainian hoax and fake news," Kryuchkov said, urging people to rely on official sources of information.