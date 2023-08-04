Russia’s 2024 presidential election to show unity of Russian people to world — CEC head

PYATIGORSK, August. 4 /TASS/. The upcoming Russian presidential election in March 2024 will show the unity of the Russian people to a number of countries that cannot stand to see other states prosper, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said.

"Next year, we will face the most important socio-political event not only for Russia, but also for the whole world: the Russian presidential election, which will be held in March. Why do I say that this election will be important for the whole world? Because a number of countries really want to weaken us in order to make themselves feel better. They can't stand the alternative, independence for someone else," Pamfilova told the participants of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth "The First."

"Now is a time when we all need to unite and show the whole world strength, faith that we believe in our future, that we love and value what we have and our motherland, and the presidential election will in many ways be an important catalyst for this process. How united we are, how strong we are, how united we will be around the supreme power represented by the president and the fight we show against all those who encroach on our independence and our country," she added.

Earlier, Pamfilova said that the next presidential election in Russia will be announced and held within the timeframe established by law. So far, they are scheduled for March 17, 2024. The Russian Federation Council decides on the date of the elections no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before the election day.