All-Russia People's Front central headquarters to dismiss Yelena Isinbayeva

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The All-Russia People's Front (ONF) political movement plans to exclude Yelena Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic pole vault champion, from its central headquarters membership, according to voting materials, sent to central headquarters members.

"An extraordinary meeting of the movement’s central headquarters will take place in absentia via a vote on July 25," the materials, obtained by TASS, say.

During the extraordinary meeting, the central headquarters will review the question of Isinbayeva’s expulsion from the movement’s central headquarters.