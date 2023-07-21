Lawyer of ex-head of DPR militia says doesn’t know why his client was detained

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. It is not yet known what former head of the militia of the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), Igor Strelkov (Girkin), has been detained for, his attorney Alexander Molokhov told TASS on Friday.

"Igor Ivanovich was detained by the police and Investigative Committee employees. We don’t know where he was taken to. Nor do we know why he was detained," he said.

A spokesman for law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier that Strelkov was detained in Moscow and is currently being investigated. According to his wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, her husband is charged with extremism (article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code). She said she doesn’t know where her husband is, as he has not been in touch.

In 2014, Igor Girkin headed the DPR’s militia. Later, he was the DPR’s defense minister and led the Novorossiya public movement.