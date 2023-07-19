Holy Trinity icon taken out of Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral — TASS

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The ‘Holy Trinity’ icon painted by medieval artist Andrey Rublev has been carried out of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and loaded into a van belonging to the Art-Courier company, TASS reported from the site on Wednesday.

The icon had been in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior since June 3. Dmitry Sergeev, Director General of the Russian Art Research and Restoration Center named after Academician I.E. Grabar, told TASS earlier that the icon would be brought to the restoration center on July 19 after being exhibited at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.