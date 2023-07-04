SCO member states express concerns over growing drug threat — declaration

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states expressed their concerns over the intensification of threats, caused by growing production, circulation and abuse of drugs, as well as the use of illegal drug-related income as a source for terrorism funding, says the joint New Delhi declaration, signed after the online meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State Tuesday.

"Illicit drug trafficking and their non-medical consumption pose a threat to international and regional security and stability, sustainable economic development of states, health and well-being of people, as well as the exercise of fundamental human rights and freedoms," the declaration reads.

SCO member states underscored the need to develop a joint and balanced approach to countering illegal circulation of drugs and precursors, noting the importance of implementation of international conventions on drug control, as well as other international legal documents. They reaffirmed that they will continue the implementation of the SCO 2018-2023 Anti-drug strategy and the Program of actions on its implementation, and also intend to continue carrying out regular joint anti-drug operations.

The summit was attended by all SCO member states, as well as Iran, Belarus and Mongolia - as observers. Turkmenistan also attended the summit as a guest. The summit was also attended by heads of two SCO bodies - the Secretariat and the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. In addition, heads of six international and regional organizations were invited: the UN, the ASEAN, the CIS, the CSTO, the EAEU and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).