Quarter million Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha holiday in Moscow — Russian Islamic body

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. About 250,000 Muslim believers took part in solemn prayers on Wednesday in honor of the Eid al-Adha holiday in the Russian capital city's mosques, including the Cathedral Mosque, Memorial Mosque and Historical Mosque, as well as at specially designated sites in Moscow, the press office of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia told TASS.

"There were 250,000 people all over Moscow, the Cathedral Mosque [recorded] 105,000 people [who came to attend the worship services]," the source said.

Muslims on Wednesday celebrate one of Islam's two main holidays, Eid al-Adha, or the Holiday of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Rites of Hajj, the pilgrimage to the holy sites of Islam in Saudi Arabia.