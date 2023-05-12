Ukraine seized some 300 UOC communities since beginning of 2022 — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 12. /TASS/. Kiev authorities and their supporters have carried out about 300 raider seizures of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) communities since the beginning of 2022, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during an informal Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council Friday.

"Seizure of UOC temples and forceful, illegitimate legal elimination of their communities is being disguised as a voluntary transition to the [Orthodox Churn of Ukraine], created by Mr. Poroshenko. Such ‘voluntary’ transitions are being accompanies by mass clashes, beating of the congregation and the clergy. Once a community if legally re-registered, its temples are being forcefully seized, oftentimes with involvement of armed people," he said.

"In 2022 and January and February, 2023, about 300 raider seizures of UOC communities took place," Nebenzya added.