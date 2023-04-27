Turkish president strong as an ox, says administration official

ANKARA, April 27. /TASS/. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan "is extremely strong" and will continue to run the country, head of communications at the Turkish presidential office Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday.

"The goal of the rumors and disinformation about our president’s health is to turn the political situation around. Our president is extremely strong and full of energy and he will continue to run the country for a long time to come," he said in an address in Istanbul, which was broadcast on TV. Altun added that Erdogan "continues to actively perform his duties."

Erdogan felt unwell in the early hours of Wednesday during a live TV interview, which was interrupted for 20 minutes as a result. The Turkish president then returned, saying that it was just a case of the stomach flu. The next day, he canceled all his public appearances on the advice of doctors and decided to attend the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant set for Thursday via video link. Erdogan’s ailment sparked rumors that he was suffering from serious health issues, which started to circulate on social media and in some news outlets. However, the authorities have officially denied these allegations.