Kremlin notes Putin’s vigor, says he doesn’t use body doubles

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never had any doppelgangers stand in for him as his health and energy are a sight to behold, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"You have probably heard that Putin has lots of body doubles who stand in for him while he hides in a bunker. This is yet another lie. You see what kind of president we have. As a matter of fact, he has always been and is mega-active. We can hardly keep up with him - those who work with him. His energy is enviable and one can only wish to be as healthy as he is," he said.

The spokesman stressed that Putin has never hid in any bunkers and lambasted such reports as absolute lies.

He noted that the word "bunker" commonly indicates the government’s coordination analytical center. "This is a phenomenal high-tech space where the government can see what is going on in our country in real time: any sign of problems in the economy, in the social sphere, in medicine, in tech and so forth. And this all is rolled into one. <…> This is what people call a bunker. This is the bunker we have. Not what the collective West is lying about," Peskov stressed.