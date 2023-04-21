Greenhouse vegetables production on the rise in Russia — ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Greenhouse vegetables production year-to-date gained 4.3% in annual terms in Russia and reached 398,900 metric tons, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday.

"Production volumes of vegetables under glass are sustainably growing in Russia. Positive dynamics is also noted in this segment this year - 398,900 metric tons of products were grown, up 4.3% against the figure a year earlier," the ministry said.

The tomato harvest surged by 12.3% to 153,000 metric tons, the ministry informed. Production of cucumbers was flat year on year and totaled 236,800 metric tons.

Greenhouse vegetables production in Russia edged up by 7% on an annualized basis to record high 1.5 mln metric tons, the ministry reported earlier.