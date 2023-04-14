Eruption of Bezymianny volcano on Kamchatka Peninsula enters second week — scientists

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Bezymianny volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has been erupting since last Friday and seismic activities have increased in the past 24 hours, the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

"The volcano continues to erupt. Numerous events are being recorded in the volcanic structure and two ash emissions have been determined based on seismic data, which rose nearly five kilometers high. At night, the dome of the volcano glows in the dark and hot avalanches of debris come down along the southeastern side of the volcano. Seismic activities increased in the past 24 hours, which makes it possible to assume that ash eruptions up to eight kilometers high will take place very soon," the statement reads.

The Shiveluch volcano, also on Kamchatka, which has been erupting for four days now, is obscured by clouds, thus precluding visual observation. Seismic activity related to the eruption continues to lessen but numerous tremors are still being recorded in the volcanic structure and volcanic tremors are continuing non-stop. "The intensity of ash production has declined, while satellite data shows that ash clouds rose as high as five kilometers," the geophysical service said, adding that ash eruptions to heights of up to ten kilometers were possible.