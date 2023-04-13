Russian-Indian film club in New Delhi opens with screening of film about Donbass events

NEW DELHI, April 13. /TASS/. A screening of the Russian film "Solntepek" (Scorching Sun) ushered in the Russian-Indian movie club at the Russian House in New Delhi on Thursday, the head of mission in India of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), Oleg Osipov, told TASS.

"Today, the movie club tentatively called ‘From the Volga to the Ganges’ begins its work at the Russian House in New Delhi. Thanks to it, the Indian public and Russian compatriots will be able to watch Russian films of different genres: documentaries, fiction, animated films. We plan to show movies at least once a month", Osipov said.

The first movie shown on opening day was "Solntepek" directed by Maxim Brius and Mikhail Wasserbaum, which tells the story of what happened in the Lugansk People’s Republic in 2014. The film was translated into English. In the future, the club plans to show the documentary "Donbass. Children" by Tatiana Borsch (2022) and the film "Nuremberg" (2023) directed by Nikolay Lebedev.

Indian dignitaries, representatives of the film industry and students studying Russian attended the opening ceremony and watched the first film shown there.

"The movie club will work together with the non-governmental organization BRICS International Forum; its head Purnima Anand made a great contribution to the creation of this club," Osipov added.