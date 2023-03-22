Third resident of Russia's Chuvash Republic shows symptoms of anthrax, says regional head

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The third resident of Russia’s Chuvash Republic has started showing symptoms of anthrax, regional head Oleg Nikolayev wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"A person who took part in the slaughtering of a sick bull in the Tsivilsk municipality has started showing symptoms of anthrax," he noted.

Nikolayev added that the patient was currently staying in another Russian region. "The patient has been isolated and remains under medical observation," the regional head said.

Last week, two people were hospitalized with anthrax in the Chuvash Republic. On March 16, a quarantine was placed on the village where they live. In addition, a state of emergency was introduced in the district.