MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. More than 280 houses, buildings and cars have been damaged since the shelling of the Bryansk Region by Ukrainian forces started, with the amount of damage topping 100 million rubles ($1.4 million), the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Rossiya-24 television on Friday.

"The cumulative amount of damage that we are covering today for the loss of property and health, as of now it totals more than 100 million rubles in the region," Bogomaz said.

According to the governor, a total of 288 houses, structures and cars have taken damage, and seven houses have been completely ruined. Five of the owners have been compensated, one house is being rebuilt, and another house located near the border was uninhabited.

Also, four people were killed and 18 wounded in the shelling.

The first time the Bryansk Region, which borders Ukraine, was put on high terrorism alert, was from April 11-25. Officials then extended it a few times.

On April 13, Ukrainian shelling struck the border checkpoint Novye Yurkovichy and a day later two military helicopters fired on residential buildings in the Klimovo settlement at least six times, injuring seven people. Shelling of Bryansk Region settlements also took place several times in June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.