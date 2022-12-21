No reason yet to unblock Facebook, Instagram, Twitter in Russia, says senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday that there are no grounds as of today to unblock the social networks Facebook and Instagram (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which has been recognized as extremist), as well as Twitter in the country.

"There is no headway on this issue," Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Commission on Information Policy and Relations with the Mass Media of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house), told TASS on Wednesday.

"There are no grounds to unblock them [social networks] at the present moment. All of the claims previously made against them remain," Pushkov added.

The lawmaker said earlier in the week that Facebook and Twitter not only deliberately posted anti-Russian political information but also "willfully violated Russian laws."

"They had delayed the removal of prohibited publications, such as, say, extremist incitement, child pornography, and so on, for years. A multitude of our laws were ignored. Some 5,000-6,000 items of content that were supposed to be removed are still available," he stressed.