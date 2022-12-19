Moscow sets new snow record on December 19, meteorologist says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow renewed a snowfall record on the morning of December 19, a top meteorologist told TASS on Monday.

"The depth of Moscow’s snowfall reached 34 centimeters on Monday morning, repeating the record set in 1941," Scientific Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said.

The city was blanketed with heavy snow over the weekend as precipitation exceeded the monthly average by 2.5 times since the beginning of December.

Vilfand said earlier that the Moscow Region was in for sunny and frosty weather with temperatures falling to minus 13-16 degrees Celsius (8-3 degrees Fahrenheit) and with almost no snow.

As many as 13 flights were canceled and another 29 were delayed at Moscow’s airports due to bad weather, a source in the airline industry told TASS. The capital’s airports are operating normally at the moment.