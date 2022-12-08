Russian Interior Ministry bans use of handcuffs on women, children, economic suspects

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has banned the use of handcuffs on women and children, as well as on those suspected of economic crimes, the ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS on Thursday.

"In order to prevent the unnecessary use of Azhur special equipment (handcuffs - TASS), the Russian Interior Ministry leadership sent instructions to territorial bodies, thoroughly explaining the established requirements. In particular, it is prohibited to use the special tool on women, underage persons and those suspected or accused of economic crimes," she pointed out.

Volk noted that following the December 7 meeting of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, additional analysis was made of the practical use of handcuffs by the Russian Interior Ministry’s territorial bodies. According to the spokesperson, the ministry’s current regulations provide for a differentiated approach to the use of special equipment, particularly depending on how dangerous the escorted persons are to society.