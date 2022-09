MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet with Edward Snowden, who has been granted Russian citizenship.

"No, there are no such plans," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked if Putin had plans for a meeting with Snowden.

A presidential decree, published earlier on Monday, says that a former employee of the US National Security Agency, Edward Snowden, was granted Russian citizenship.