Mariupol Drama Theater comes back to life with first musical performance

MARIUPOL, September 10. /TASS/. The first musical play ‘Minutes of Inspiration’ has begun performances at the Mariupol Drama Theater after the liberation of the city, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The play is performed by actors of the Mariupol theater. Since its building was badly damaged in hostilities, the first night was held at another venue. Wearing smart clothes, local residents flocked to enjoy the play.

"We all know that the theater has been destroyed, but pretty soon we will get a beautiful new building of the Mariupol theater," DPR Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Antonov said.

The first night of the 145th season of Mariupol Drama Theater was dedicated to the anniversary of Mariupol’s liberation from Nazi German troops and featured songs, poems and dance performed by actors and the orchestra.