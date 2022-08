KHERSON, August 16. /TASS/. First Russian driving licenses and car plates have been issued in Kherson, the Kherson region military-civilian administration said on Tuesday.

"First new driving licenses have been issued to by the Kherson traffic police driver and licensing division. The drivers also received vehicle registration plates with the code 184," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

It is planned to open more driver and licensing centers in the region.