Kherson’s population stands at 65% of levels recorded before special operation — official

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The population of the city of Kherson currently stands at about 65% of levels recorded before Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS.

"Given that some people have moved here from nearby settlements, Kherson’s [population] currently stands at about 180,000," he said. "It is almost 60 to 65% [of what it was before the special operation]," Stremousov added.

The Kherson region is located in southern Ukraine and borders Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry announced in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The regional authorities later announced plans to join Russia.