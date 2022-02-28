{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Donbass military assisting population in areas it liberated, says DPR leader

There is a shortage of medical supplies in the liberated territories, Denis Pushilin also noted

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Donetsk People's Republic’s armed forces are providing the greatest possible assistance to those who remain without electricity, heat, or food following the liberation of the former occupied territories, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"The roughest situation is still in the liberated territories. That is, people have been left to fend for themselves there for the last months, and now that includes the fact that the Ukrainian army has blocked all capabilities for [people’s] day-to-day existence, by destroying infrastructure, <...> they are in terrible conditions, [and they] need absolutely everything. People still have neither electricity, nor heat, <...> nor food, so our servicemen are assisting them as we get access to it," he said.

Pushilin pointed out that there is a shortage of medical supplies in the liberated territories, but there is no shortage of it in the DPR.

Tags
Eastern UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Ukraine crisis
Source reveals how many Donbass evacuees took refuge in Russia
Most of them did not apply for help with accommodation
Read more
Lukashenko pledges to provide all conditions for Russian-Ukrainian talks
"The Russian president spoke by phone with Alexander Lukashenko, who, for his part, assured that he would be ready to create all necessary conditions for the arrival of the delegations, for ensuring their safety and security, and for holding the mentioned negotiations," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukraine ended up defending itself on its own — Zelensky
In his words, no one was ready to guarantee that Ukraine would eventually become a NATO member
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian troops resume advancing in Ukraine due to Kiev’s refusal to negotiate - Kremlin
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Turkey agrees to ban passage of Russian ships to Black Sea - Zelensky
Earlier, Zelensky released a similar statement on Twitter. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Cumhuriyet newspaper reported, citing a source in the Turkish government, that no restrictions on the passage of Russian warships via the Bosporus and the Dardanelles have yet been introduced
Read more
Fighters of Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade lay down arms and join LPR
The Lugansk People's Militia command said that the surrendered fighters would be released home after the hostilities’ end
Read more
Russia closes airspace to Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic - aviation authority
The Federal Agency for Air Transport pointed out that it was a retaliatory measure taken in accordance with international law
Read more
EU countries to close their airspace for Russian planes
The ARD channel did not specify when the ban will be imposed
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
An-26 military transport plane crashes in Central Russia, crew dead
A commission of the Aerospace Forces has been sent to the scene to establish causes and circumstances of the accident
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
China calls for sustainable European security mechanism, Xi says
The Chinese President stressed that It was necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality and to take into account and respect the legitimate security concerns of countries
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies its website was hacked
The ministry said the website’s servers don’t store personal data of military servicemen and other Defense Ministry employees
Read more
Russia to determine steps following suspension from Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
Foreign Ministry slams move to suspend Russia from Council of Europe as politicized
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Events in Ukraine crucial for history of Europe — former German Chancellor
Angela Merkel called Moscow's actions a violation of international law and condemned them "in the strongest possible terms"
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Chinese embassy in Russia says US is the real threat to world
It attached a list of countries bombed by the United States after World War II
Read more
Ukrainian extremists lynching, pogroming conscripts who lay down arms — Russian top brass
"Multiple cases were recorded of massacres and reprisals carried out by nationalists against conscripts unwilling to fight in order to intimidate the personnel of the Ukrainian Army’s units," Igor Konashenkov said
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Ukrainian troops abandoning their positions, dropping weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry emphasized that no strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms
Read more
Russian army blocks Ukraine’s Kherson and Berdyansk, says defense ministry
The city of Genichevsk and the Kherson airport were also taken under control, Chief Spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov says
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Putin tells Xi Russia ready for high-level talks with Kiev
"Russia is ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian side at a high level," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Russia sees US attempts to draw Finland, Sweden into NATO, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that "practical interaction" of Helsinki and Stockholm with NATO is growing, this has been observed for a while
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukrainian Air Force infrastructure degraded, air defenses suppressed — Russia’s top brass
The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian border guards were not putting up any resistance to Russian units
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russia wants all peoples of Ukraine to freely determine their destiny — Lavrov
"We want the Ukrainian people or, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said, all the peoples living on the territory of modern-day Ukraine to be able to freely, without trying to drive them into the clutches of Bandera psychology, determine their destiny," the top diplomat said
Read more
Ukraine loses control over Snake Island in Black Sea - border guards
The service said it had lost contact with Ukrainian border guards and servicemen, stationed on the island, which is part of Ukraine’s Odessa administrative region
Read more