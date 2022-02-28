Donbass military assisting population in areas it liberated, says DPR leader

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Donetsk People's Republic’s armed forces are providing the greatest possible assistance to those who remain without electricity, heat, or food following the liberation of the former occupied territories, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"The roughest situation is still in the liberated territories. That is, people have been left to fend for themselves there for the last months, and now that includes the fact that the Ukrainian army has blocked all capabilities for [people’s] day-to-day existence, by destroying infrastructure, <...> they are in terrible conditions, [and they] need absolutely everything. People still have neither electricity, nor heat, <...> nor food, so our servicemen are assisting them as we get access to it," he said.

Pushilin pointed out that there is a shortage of medical supplies in the liberated territories, but there is no shortage of it in the DPR.