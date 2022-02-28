Source reveals how many Donbass evacuees took refuge in Russia

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The number of DPR and LPR evacuees entering Russia from February 18, has already exceeded 127,000 people, power structures told TASS on Monday.

"As of the morning of February 28, more than 127,000 people crossed the Russian border. Nearly 80,000 of them have Ukrainian citizenship, and over 47,000 have Russian citizenship," the source said.

He noted that most of them did not apply for help with accommodation. As of Monday morning, the number of Russian regions receiving Donbass evacuees has increased from 19 to 21. "There are almost 18,500 people in 252 temporary shelters in 21 regions of Russia," the agency's interlocutor said.

He added that 38 trains with a total capacity of more than 16,000 seats were set up to transport the DPR and LPR residents from the Rostov Region.

On February 18, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia, in particular to the Rostov Region, due to the growing threat of hostilities.