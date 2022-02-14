Moscow named one of world’s most romantic cities

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian has been ranked eighth on the list of the world’s most romantic cities, according to the rating published on St. Valentine's Day by the US-based company WeThrift, Moscow economic policy department said on Monday.

"London, Paris, Barcelona, Tokyo and New York have made it to the top five most romantic cities around the world," the department said, adding that Moscow is followed by Dubai.

According to WeThrift, the rating is based on an eight-point criteria which include "the number of couple-friendly activities in each city, the number of romantic restaurants, hotels, spas, sights and landmarks, plus just how many times the sunset in each city has been snapped and hashtagged on Instagram, and we have not stopped there."

Moscow is home to 262 parks, perfect for a romantic stroll, as well as 566 romantic restaurants and 395 spas and wellness centers.

The Russian capital also boasts some 59.5 million Instagram posts, with about 11,000 sunset snaps emerging from the city.