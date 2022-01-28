Putin lays flowers on memorial, stuck Olympics mascot, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Putin lays flowers on memorial, stuck Olympics mascot, snowy Athens
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Viking parade ahead of the 29th Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow, January 22. This is the biggest winter festival in the world. The program includes 50 full-time concerts, as well as broadcasts with more than 500 artists© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Tourists on a staircase of 1,683 steps leading from the bank of the Bazaikha River to the Torgashinsky Ridge in Krasnoyarsk, January 23© Andrei Samsonov/TASS
Tanks T-72B3 units of the 150th motorized rifle division of the combined arms formation during exercises at the Kadamovsky training ground, Rostov region, January 27. On January 25, a large-scale check of combat readiness began in the Southern Military District. On a training alert, formations and military units, ship groups, the Air Force and Air Defense Army were raised© Erik Romanenko/TASS
On the 78th anniversary of the liberation from the siege of Leningrad, Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the mass grave in which, according to documents, his brother, who died as a child in those years, was buried. The burial is located at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery, St. Petersburg, January 27© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics tries to enter the door of the Main Media Center, Beijing, January 24. The Olympiad will be held from 4 to 20 February. Beijing will be the first city in the world to host both the Summer (2008) and Winter Games© Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
An employee of the Lider Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations of the Russian Emergencies Ministry disinfects the Leningradsky railway station, Moscow, January 27. In the capital, the number of cases of COVID-19 virus infection per day exceeded 26,586 people© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Rescue of migrants by the Italian coast guard off the coast of the island of Lampedusa, January 25. They were found on a wooden boat, about 280 people survived, seven died© AP Photo/Pau de la Calle
Rehearsal of the Russian National Youth Orchestra of the Moscow Philharmonic in the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Moscow , January 27. On January 29, the Moscow Philharmonic celebrates its 100th anniversary© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
The Parthenon on the Acropolis hill during a heavy snowfall in Greece, Athens, January 24. On January 24, the Elpis cyclone hit the country, bringing with it heavy rainfall and a drop in temperature© REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Participants of the championship of Kuzbass in motocross, Kemerovo, January 23. The competition is dedicated to the memory of pilot-cosmonaut Alexey Leonov© Maxim Kiselev/TASS
Citizens on the Black Sea coast during a snowfall, Alushta, January 22. In Crimea, due to bad weather conditions, a storm warning was announced. Very heavy sleet fell in the region, the wind increased to 15-20 m/s© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
