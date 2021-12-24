Omicron under microscope, snow-covered vessels, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Snow-covered vessels, Holy Mother image and Omicron under microscope
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin during the annual end-of-year news conference at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, December 23. The head of state managed to answer questions from 44 people, which touched upon both domestic and international topics© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
The projection of the icon of Holy Mother on the facade of the Kazan Cathedral in New Year's St. Petersburg, December 20© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
View of the snow-covered civil ships and yachts moored in the South Bay of Sevastopol, December 22. The snowfall in Crimea since Tuesday has become the most powerful in the 21st century. According to preliminary information, about 30 cm of precipitation fell, this is the maximum over the past 30 years. On the night of December 22, the thermometers dropped to minus 12 degrees. The city authorities are preparing to protect against floods, which may pass after warming, in the coming days© Alexei Konovalov/TASS
A man pulls his dog forward as he makes his way through flood water after flooding hit the Shah Alam area, about 40 km from Kuala Lumpur, December 21. Flooding in Malaysia, caused by two days of abnormally heavy rainfall, killed 17 people and displaced more than 70,000 people© EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Rescuers work at the scene after a truck rammed several US military vehicles on the A3 motorway near the German city of Parsberg, December 20. According to the police, as a result of the collision, two military vehicles caught fire and several people were injured© EPA-EFE/MARVIN KLEIN
The Moscow International Business Center "Moscow City" is shrouded in a frosty haze, December 22. The night of December 22 in the capital became the coldest in 54 years for this date: the temperature dropped to -22.2 degrees ℃© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Decorating the country's main New Year tree on the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin, Moscow, December 22© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Boys choristers of St. Paul's Cathedral during a photo shoot, London, December 21© REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Smoke over the building of the Lenta hypermarket during a fire that happened on Tuesday and covered an area of more than 5 thousand square meters, Tomsk, December 21. The amount of damage, according to a representative of the prosecutor's office of the Tomsk region, amounted to at least 2 billion rubles. All people were evacuated from the building. Police officers detained a resident of Tomsk, born in 1988, who was previously prosecuted, on suspicion of setting fire to a hypermarket© Taisiya Vorontsova/TASS
A micrograph depicts viral particles of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The picture was taken in the laboratory of the "Vector" center with a microscope magnification x 150,000, Moscow, December 21© Rospotrebnadzor/TASS
Russian Aerospace Forces eliminate terrorist leader in Syria, special envoy says
Accusations voiced that the Russian side hit a school are not true, Alexander Lavrentyev stressed
Read more
Russia could not turn away Crimea, show lack of will amid developments in Donbass — Putin
In 2014, Russia was put in a situation, where it could not act otherwise, the Russian President stressed
Read more
Naftogaz petitioning EC to oblige Gazprom to increase gas trading volume
Earlier, it was reported that the company filed a complaint alleging that Gazprom is abusing its dominant position on the European gas market
Read more
After Shoigu’s statements on Ukraine, US urges Russia to stop ‘inflammatory rhetoric’
On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister said that mercenaries from private US military companies are plotting military operations in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk Region
Read more
Ukrainian military live-fires US Javelin anti-tank missiles in Donbass for first time — TV
The live firings were held at a proving ground in the Donetsk Region and not in combat conditions, the TV broadcaster specified
Read more
West thinks Russia is too big even after USSR’s collapse, Putin says
The Russian leader stressed that in the early 1990s the USSR did everything in order to build normal relations with the West
Read more
Hainan to invest about $1.5 billion into Yangpu Port infrastructure
The project envisions the construction of four new container berths with a capacity of up to 200 thousand tons and one berth with a capacity of up to 150 thousand tons
Read more
Russia’s Checkmate ranked among 2021 top 10 military aircraft innovations, says report
The new plane is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Read more
Putin to hold traditional annual press conference to close out 2021
This year the annual press conference will return to the in-person mode and will be held in the Moscow Manege
Read more
Any military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences — statement
The US, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Ukraine, Poland also called on Russia "to cease its hostile disinformation campaign against Ukraine"
Read more
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China’s Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
Read more
US to disagree with Russia’s NATO-related security proposals — White House
"We also agree diplomatic conversations are the right path forward," she said
Read more
Russia simply has "nowhere to retreat" if US weapons appear in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian president also stressed that the deployment of the US' weapons in Ukraine may push Kiev to attack Crimea
Read more
Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold summit in Tehran in February-March 2022 — Iranian diplomat
It will depend on the pandemic situation, Ali Asghar Khaji said
Read more
Russian military satellite that worked with inspector spacecraft burns in atmosphere
The Kosmos-2519 satellite was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on June 23, 2017
Read more
Press review: EU’s Moscow sanctions going up in smoke and Russia eyes crackdown on torture
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 21st
Read more
Putin speaks on security guarantees, Russia’s relations with West
The West’s behavior is dishonest and it has gone back on its promises, the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Hainan Fashion Week: Chinese designers present their Spring/Summer collections
The fashion show was held on the beach of a Hainan resort
Read more
Russia counts on certification of Nord Stream 2 once regulator's work completed — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the certification process for Nord Stream 2 is now being carried out in Berlin, which looks on this project as a purely commercial one
Read more
Putin signs law barring governors from being called ‘presidents’
The law also defines a single title for the top officials: "head of the region of the Russian Federation"
Read more
US builds up forward military presence near Russian borders — defense minister
As Sergey Shoigu noted, there are 8,000 US troops in Eastern Europe
Read more
Italy may play role in Russia-NATO, Russia-EU talks — Putin
The Russian president called the relations between Russia and Italy "good and stable"
Read more
Russia conveys disapproval to Turkey over naming park after separatist, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov noted that the reaction of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to this event was quite explainable
Read more
Russian nuclear trifecta modernization level highest in history, defense minister says
Sergey Shoigu reported that the newest nuclear weapons are being commissioned simultaneously with the modernization of infrastructure
Read more
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Putin says insulting Prophet Muhammad isn’t artistic freedom
Putin also criticized posting photos of Nazis on websites such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment and dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two
Read more
Attempts by Western states to isolate Russia in international arena futile — minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that the ministry cooperated with the Armed Forces of 109 countries
Read more
Encircling Russia is uneasy task but new military bases appear all around, says Putin
"New weapon systems are also being deployed in the east, in the south, in the north and at sea and, all the more so, in the west," the President said
Read more
Reverse gas supplies start via Yamal-Europe to Poland after Gazprom’s booking refusal
The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients
Read more
US brings botulinum toxin to Ukraine — Donetsk Republic
According to deputy chief of the People’s Militia Directorate Eduard Basurin, a 300-kilogram container of this warfare agent, used as a spray, was brought to Mariupol and then moved to the Kharkov region
Read more
Putin warns against hasty judgments regarding Omicron variant of coronavirus
"They say it is not as harmful as it seems, some experts even call it 'live vaccination'," Putin noted
Read more
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day
Since December 20, Gazprom has not booked the capacities to pump gas via this pipeline
Read more
Kremlin disagrees with US accusations of Russia's violating WTO rules
According to the US trade representative report, Russia implements an industrial policy seemingly driven by the guiding principles of import substitution and forced localization
Read more
Russia ready to take measures if NATO expands to its borders, Putin warns
As Putin stressed, Russia "has the full right" to measures intended to ensure its security and sovereignty
Read more
Russian Embassy in US strikes back at State Department’s war of words with Moscow
"We call on the US State Department not to distort the reality. For the sake of de-escalation, the United States should not create anti-Russian military sites near our borders," the Russian diplomatic mission said
Read more
Gas price in Europe up over $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time
The price of gas in Europe has grown by more than 25% during the course of the day
Read more
Russia supplied several Aurus cars to Middle East, Azerbaijan — Minister
Aurus is the first Russian brand of luxury cars created from scratch by NAMI specialists
Read more
Lavrov blasts ploy to depict MH17 tragedy as government affair rather than criminal case
The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia was closely following the trial and would express its position once the court announced its verdict
Read more
Russia doesn't want to imagine possibility of cutting off gas transit to Europe — Kremlin
"Therefore, we proceed from the assumption that the Russian side will continue to fulfill all its obligations the way it has been doing for many decades," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more