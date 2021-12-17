Sputnik V, Sputnik Light protect against Omicron, Delta on same level, developer says

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus strain may be comparable to the protection against the Delta strain, according to Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg.

"It is possible to conclude that in the future, while studying a large amount of similar sera at the population level, with the help of this vaccination and revaccination plan we will come to the same conclusion that was obtained with regards to the Delta strain. That is, to the protection of our population against Omicron of 83% and more with these combinations of vaccine preparations using Sputnik V with subsequent revaccination with Sputnik Light," he said at a briefing.

He also added that vaccination with Sputnik V followed by Sputnik Light after six months fully ensures protection against the Omicron strain.