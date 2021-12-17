This week in photos: Tornado aftermath, Miss Universe 2021 and Father Frost's train

Photographers in an American theater look at pictures of the aftermath of a tornado in Kentucky, December 16. The city of Mayfield suffered the most, where the roof of a candle factory collapsed. US President Joe Biden called the disaster strikes the largest in the history of the country © Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Rescuers help a woman leave her home during a flood, Spain, December 12. In the east of Spain, due to heavy rains, the Ebro River overflowed its banks © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

21-year-old Indian model and actress Harnaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Israel, December 12. Any girl of 18-28 years old with a bright appearance and a beautiful figure can take part in the competition. Contestants must not be married or in a civil union or have children © Amir Levy/Getty Images

Boxers Umar Salamov (left) and Dmitry Bivol during the fight for the WBA Super title at the RCC Boxing Promotions evening at the Uralets cultural and entertainment complex, Yekaterinburg, December 12 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands kneels next to his car after becoming world champion after winning the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, December 12 © AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with medical staff during a visit to a vaccination center in Ramsgate, December 16. On December 12, the chief sanitary officers of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland announced an increase in the degree of threat posed by the coronavirus from the third level to the fourth out of five existing against the background of the active spread of the omicron strain © Leon Neal, Pool via AP

People welcome Father Frost's train arriving at the Yekaterinburg railway station, December 13. The mobile residence of Father Frost is a specialized festively decorated train, which includes a reception room, cars for games and quests, a restaurant, and a shop. During the trip, it is planned to visit more than 30 cities of Russia © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Star Wars fans sit at Gabba Stadium in Brisbane watching a cricket match between teams from Australia and England, December 11 © EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE

Ballet dancers Lydia Krylova and Edward Shapeko during the "The Immersive Nutcracker - A Winter Miracle" show at the GUM showroom, Moscow, December 15. The Canadian company Storywall Entertainment has created its own high-tech reading of the story based on the fairy tale of Hoffmann and Tchaikovsky's ballet © Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Canadian hockey players Philip Maye and Rhys Scarlett during a match at the Channel One Cup, Moscow, December 15. The Russian national ice hockey team won the opening match with Canada with a score of 4:3 © Yuri Kuzmin/POOL/TASS