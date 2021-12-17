Father Frost's train, Miss Universe 2021, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Tornado aftermath, Miss Universe 2021 and Father Frost's train
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photographers in an American theater look at pictures of the aftermath of a tornado in Kentucky, December 16. The city of Mayfield suffered the most, where the roof of a candle factory collapsed. US President Joe Biden called the disaster strikes the largest in the history of the country© Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Rescuers help a woman leave her home during a flood, Spain, December 12. In the east of Spain, due to heavy rains, the Ebro River overflowed its banks© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
21-year-old Indian model and actress Harnaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Israel, December 12. Any girl of 18-28 years old with a bright appearance and a beautiful figure can take part in the competition. Contestants must not be married or in a civil union or have children© Amir Levy/Getty Images
Boxers Umar Salamov (left) and Dmitry Bivol during the fight for the WBA Super title at the RCC Boxing Promotions evening at the Uralets cultural and entertainment complex, Yekaterinburg, December 12© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands kneels next to his car after becoming world champion after winning the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, December 12© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with medical staff during a visit to a vaccination center in Ramsgate, December 16. On December 12, the chief sanitary officers of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland announced an increase in the degree of threat posed by the coronavirus from the third level to the fourth out of five existing against the background of the active spread of the omicron strain© Leon Neal, Pool via AP
People welcome Father Frost's train arriving at the Yekaterinburg railway station, December 13. The mobile residence of Father Frost is a specialized festively decorated train, which includes a reception room, cars for games and quests, a restaurant, and a shop. During the trip, it is planned to visit more than 30 cities of Russia© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Star Wars fans sit at Gabba Stadium in Brisbane watching a cricket match between teams from Australia and England, December 11© EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE
Ballet dancers Lydia Krylova and Edward Shapeko during the "The Immersive Nutcracker - A Winter Miracle" show at the GUM showroom, Moscow, December 15. The Canadian company Storywall Entertainment has created its own high-tech reading of the story based on the fairy tale of Hoffmann and Tchaikovsky's ballet© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Canadian hockey players Philip Maye and Rhys Scarlett during a match at the Channel One Cup, Moscow, December 15. The Russian national ice hockey team won the opening match with Canada with a score of 4:3© Yuri Kuzmin/POOL/TASS
World skimboarding champion Lucas Fink of Brazil falls off a wave in Portugal, December 11© AP Photo/Armando Franca
