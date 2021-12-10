TASS correspondent on ISS, dog assits vaccination, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: TASS correspondent on ISS, dog assits vaccination and Santa diver
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
Launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft and the ISS Visiting Expedition 20 crew from the launch pad of the Baikonur cosmodrome, December 8. The main crew included: cosmonaut, TASS correspondent Alexander Misurkin and Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano. The TASS news agency was the first of the world's media to begin work on board the ISS, opening its office in orbit© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft commander, cosmonaut - TASS correspondent Alexander Misurkin. The agency will talk about life and work at the station© Alexander Misurkin/TASS, ISS
A schoolgirl is licked by a therapy dog during a COVID-19 vaccination at an elementary school in Potaketa, USA, December 7. Animals can help the child to be distracted and not afraid of the injection. In the United States, coronavirus vaccines are approved for children in the 5-11 and 12-18 age groups© AP Photo/David Goldman
Indonesians move to safety during the Semeru volcano eruption, December 7. The number of victims rose to 43 people, 104 were injured. There are nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia© REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A diver dressed as Santa feeds fish at the Tokyo Aquarium, December 7. This tradition has been in Japan for over 20 years. This year, the administration of the aquarium does not tell the time of the show in order to avoid a large crowd of people© EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
The dry cargo ship Xing Yuan was thrown onto the coast of the Tatar Strait near the city of Kholmsk due to a storm, Sakhalin, December 6. There were 12 sailors on board© Denis Ovsyannikov/TASS
The Iraqi military is examining the site of the explosion in Basra, which killed 12 people, several injured, Iraq, December 7. Local authorities assume that the terrorist group "Islamic State" (banned in the Russian Federation) may be involved in the attack© REUTERS/Mohammed Aty
Photographers shoot a mummy found in the city of Cajamarquilla, 25 km from the capital of Lima, Peru, December 7. It is assumed that the burial is from 800 to 1200 years old, it belongs to the Inca civilization© REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Special forces officers caught fire during clashes at a rally marking the 13th anniversary of the murder of the teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 6. In 2008, he was shot by a police officer© EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
Chinese worker on power lines, December 6. The 800 kilovolt DC transmission project is an important part of the west-east transmission program of the country© EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
US President Joe Biden at the White House during a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, December 7. The main topic was the situation around Ukraine. An online meeting between Putin and Biden was their fifth conversation - the leaders spoke on the phone three times, and in June they met in person in Geneva© Adam Schultz/The White House via AP
Embassy slams US senator’s remark on use of nuclear arms against Russia as irresponsible
The embassy advised "all the unenlightened to read the joint statement of the Presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021 thoroughly"
Read more
Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 systems to Turkey — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that this kind of cooperation between Russia and Turkey should not be a threat for any country, especially for Greece, because the system is not offensive, it is defensive
Read more
Moscow expects Sputnik V vaccine approval by WHO in first half of next year
There is only technical paperwork left to approve the vaccine, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Economic Cooperation Department Dmitry Birichevsky noted
Read more
Moscow to thwart any provocations by Kiev in Donbass, Russian military chief warns
As Valery Gerasimov pointed out, the hype spread by the media about Russia allegedly bracing for an invasion of Ukraine is a lie, while military activity on Russia’s own soil requires no notifications
Read more
NATO conducting clearly confrontational policy towards Russia — Putin
The Russian president recalled that NATO declared Russia as its adversary
Read more
Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President
The US, the UK, Australia and Canada have earlier announced the decision to boycott the upcoming Games in China
Read more
Press review: Putin-Biden summit focuses on Ukraine and UK eyes AUKUS-like axis for Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 8th
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft deliver missile strikes in drills as US warship deploys to Black Sea
The exercise involved over 20 aircraft
Read more
Russia not against US joining Normandy Four, unclear what it can bring — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov expressed his doubts about the degree of US’ potential involvement in the containment of Kiev and in demanding that the Ukrainian authorities fulfill the Minsk Agreements, should Washington join the format
Read more
Russia and Serbia sign agreement on construction of nuclear technology center
A nuclear medicine center based on a cyclotron complex, as well as facilities for the production of radiopharmaceuticals, will be built in Serbia over the next three years
Read more
Russia delivers new batch of BTR-82A combat vehicles to Belarus
In addition to the BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, BTR-80K command vehicles and BMM armored medical vehicles arrived for the 6th mechanized brigade, the Belarusian Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Russia to launch new Angara heavy carrier rocket from Plesetsk spaceport on Dec. 23
The fall area of launch vehicle separable parts is partially located on the territory of the Tomsk Region
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force builds up combat potential with air defense systems, new aircraft
The Russian Aerospace Force is outfitting its units and formations with advanced and upgraded aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations and complexes of various designation
Read more
RDIF partners in South Korea ready to start Sputnik Light supplies to global market
A commercial batch of the vaccine successfully passed quality control in the Gamaleya Center
Read more
Media: Sanya Science City speeds up creation of Hainan Free Trade Port in 2021
The Yazhouwan innovation zone became an important factor in increasing the province's gross regional product
Read more
Russia hands note of protest to US warning of consequences of US, NATO provocations
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the unacceptable and dangerous activity of NATO aircraft, when warplanes belonging to the US and its allies conduct flights without radio communication, without providing flight plans to or obtaining permission from air traffic controllers, poses severe risks to the safety of civil flights
Read more
Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero
According to Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus, the city has broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century
Read more
People did not wish USSR’s collapse, were tired of Communism — France’ former ambassador
On December 8, 1991, the leaders of the RSFSR, Ukraine and Belarus met to sign an agreement to establish a Commonwealth of Independent States and dissolve the Soviet Union
Read more
Hainan to boost development of modern agriculture
The province plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya
Read more
Recreating the USSR impossible under today’s circumstances, Kremlin insists
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that independent sovereign states have been formed, strengthened and are developing successfully in the space of the former USSR for some time already, and they treat each other based on mutual respect, trust and non-interference in each other’s affairs
Read more
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered around topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements that remain the only basis for peace settlement in that country
Read more
Macron to discuss Donbass with leaders of Russia, Ukraine in coming days — AFP
According to the source, the French leader has already discussed the issue with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and the United States
Read more
Putin told Biden sanctions have no effect, including for US - Kremlin aide
When speaking about possible sanctions, Biden mentioned such fields as the economy, finance and politics, Ushakov noted
Read more
Press review: Can Greece dash Kiev’s NATO hopes and Biden to inform Kiev of summit outcome
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 9th
Read more
Russian diplomat warns Russia, US could end up in situation like Cuban Missile Crisis
Such situation would be a total failure of diplomacy, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian warship changes course, turns away from Kerch Strait — FSB
The Ukrainian side filed no requests for sailing through the Kerch-Yenikale Canal
Read more
Putin warns against hasty judgments regarding Omicron variant of coronavirus
"They say it is not as harmful as it seems, some experts even call it 'live vaccination'," Putin noted
Read more
Baltic countries starts talks on Russian electricity import increase — operator
According to spokesperson of Estonia’s Elering Ain Koster, Estonia and Latvia earlier reduced the volume of trade with Russia on the basis of Lithuania’s desires
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
West trying to restrain Russia’s development from fear of competition, Putin said
Russia began to compete in production, science, and energy, the head of state added
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou Meilan International Airport opens new terminal
Its area of the terminal is almost 300 thousand square meters
Read more
Press review: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out and winter energy crisis haunting EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 7th
Read more
‘Nobody will notice their absence’: China slams Olympic door shut on Australian officials
Earlier, the Australian prime minister said that Canberra would join the US’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to China’s alleged abuse of human rights in the Xinjiang autonomous region and a number of other issues related to China’s interference in Australia’s affairs
Read more
Zelensky confirms readiness for direct talks with Putin — presidential office
"Ukraine favors a diplomatic solution for the Donbass conflict," a presidential administration official said
Read more
MC-21 with Russian engine to be certified in 2022 — UEC
The airplane undergoes certification tests now, CEO of the company Alexander Artyukhov said
Read more
Attempts to undermine Nord Stream 2 are not from Germany, ex-chancellor says
According to Gerhard Schroeder, Nord Stream 2 is already "agreed project" and "it should be brought to an end
Read more
Critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers spotted on Hainan beach for the first time
These birds nest in northeastern Russia and winter in the Southeast Asian region
Read more
Russia advocates peace, but has right to ensure its security — Putin
The President stressed that Russia is conducting a peaceful policy
Read more
Biden informs his European allies about conversation with Putin — White House
The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy
Read more
Talks on peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis reached an impasse — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the December 7 and 8 meetings of the Contact Group and its working subgroups ended without results
Read more