This week in photos: TASS correspondent on ISS, dog assits vaccination and Santa diver

Launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft and the ISS Visiting Expedition 20 crew from the launch pad of the Baikonur cosmodrome, December 8. The main crew included: cosmonaut, TASS correspondent Alexander Misurkin and Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano. The TASS news agency was the first of the world's media to begin work on board the ISS, opening its office in orbit © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft commander, cosmonaut - TASS correspondent Alexander Misurkin. The agency will talk about life and work at the station © Alexander Misurkin/TASS, ISS

A schoolgirl is licked by a therapy dog ​​during a COVID-19 vaccination at an elementary school in Potaketa, USA, December 7. Animals can help the child to be distracted and not afraid of the injection. In the United States, coronavirus vaccines are approved for children in the 5-11 and 12-18 age groups © AP Photo/David Goldman

Indonesians move to safety during the Semeru volcano eruption, December 7. The number of victims rose to 43 people, 104 were injured. There are nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia © REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A diver dressed as Santa feeds fish at the Tokyo Aquarium, December 7. This tradition has been in Japan for over 20 years. This year, the administration of the aquarium does not tell the time of the show in order to avoid a large crowd of people © EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The dry cargo ship Xing Yuan was thrown onto the coast of the Tatar Strait near the city of Kholmsk due to a storm, Sakhalin, December 6. There were 12 sailors on board © Denis Ovsyannikov/TASS

The Iraqi military is examining the site of the explosion in Basra, which killed 12 people, several injured, Iraq, December 7. Local authorities assume that the terrorist group "Islamic State" (banned in the Russian Federation) may be involved in the attack © REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Photographers shoot a mummy found in the city of Cajamarquilla, 25 km from the capital of Lima, Peru, December 7. It is assumed that the burial is from 800 to 1200 years old, it belongs to the Inca civilization © REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Special forces officers caught fire during clashes at a rally marking the 13th anniversary of the murder of the teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 6. In 2008, he was shot by a police officer © EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

Chinese worker on power lines, December 6. The 800 kilovolt DC transmission project is an important part of the west-east transmission program of the country © EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI