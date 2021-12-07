{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
TASS' News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID contest wins global communications competition

This year, bids for the award have been submitted from 15 countries: Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Croatia and Estonia
An exhibition featuring photographs of the winners and finalists of the News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
An exhibition featuring photographs of the winners and finalists of the News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. International photo contest for professional press photographers News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID, organized and held by TASS, has received the Eventiada IPRA GWA award, the TASS Department of Corporate Communications said on Tuesday.

"The contest won the ‘Best International Project’ category," the department said.

Eventiada IPRA GWA is the largest communications award in Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Central Asia.

The project, launched in October 2020, was aimed at acknowledging the challenging work of press photographers during the coronavirus pandemic. Some 4,000 snapshots taken by press photographers from 84 countries across the world have been submitted for the contest. The jury consists for representatives of the leading world media outlets, such as the Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, Xinhua, Kyodo News, Yonhap, ANSA, PA Media and Anadolu.

The winners were named at a ceremony held at TASS headquarters on March 11, 2021, marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic announced by the World Health Organization. The Spanish EFE news agency’s photographer Brais Lorenzo Couto won the Grand Prize of the contest. In addition, Ilya Pitalev of Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya (Sputnik) agency won the Best Photo category. Adam Gray representing the British news agency South West News Service (SWNS) won the Best Photo Series category.

"When we were holding the contest, most borders in the world were still closed, while the need to keep social distancing became part and parcel of the new normal. But the work of photo journalists from various countries played an important role in the process of bringing people closer, uniting them around the common goal of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic," said the jury’s chair, Grigory Dukor, who heads the Photo and Video Service at the TASS Russian News Agency.

According to him, although the issue is very difficult, the images by the contestants reflected hope, emotional connection and cohesion of the planet’s citizens in the fight against the pandemic.

"That’s why it is especially precious for us that this contest is the winner especially as an international project. This is an encouraging assessment not only for our organizing efforts, but also the work of the contest’s international jury, which consists of prominent professionals in the field. And no doubt, this motivates us incredibly for new achievements," Dukor said.This year, the News Photo Awards is being held for the second time and is entitled A Changing World. Applications for the contest are being accepted until December 24, 2021. The winners will be announced in March 2022.

About Eventiada award

The international award Eventiada IPRA GWA was launched in 2011. Its organizers are the Orta communications group and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). The award is a regional partner of IPRA Golden World Awards, a global contest held since 1990. Since 2020 Eventiada IPRA GWA has joined the IPRA program supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Among the participants are major international and national corporations, global and regional public organizations, state bodies, leading communications agencies and the creative youth.

