WHO assigns new coronavirus variant Greek letter Omicron - statement

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529, as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron.

"The WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC (Variant of Concern), named Omicron," it said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs," it said.

The data on the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, B.1.1.529, which was identified in the south of Africa, was put on the international database GISAID on November 22. The WHO expressed concern over reports from South Africa about the rapid spread of the infection in the densely-populated Gauteng province, which may indicate the strain’s high transmissibility. Several countries have suspended air service with South Africa and other countries in the south of Africa.