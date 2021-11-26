Listvyazhnaya mine rescuers, crab migration in Australia, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Kuzbass mine rescuers, a giant Yoda, crab migration in Australia
At the farewell ceremony for actor Valery Garkalin at the Educational Theater of GITIS, Moscow, November 23. People's Artist of the Russian Federation died on November 20 at the age of 68. On October 2, he was hospitalized with a coronavirus infection© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Protest as part of a strike by metallurgists in the province of Cadiz (autonomous community of Andalusia) in Spain, November 23. The indefinite strike began in mid-November. The workers are demanding higher wages© AP Photo/Javier Fergo
Rescuers at the scene of the accident near Sofia, Bulgaria, November 23. A North Macedonian tourist bus with 52 people got into an accident on the Struma highway. The incident killed at least 45 people© Minko Chernev/BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP
The territory of the Listvyazhnaya mine in the city of Belovo, where the emergency occurred, Kemerovo region, November 25. According to the latest data, more than 50 people died, including six mine rescuers. A criminal case was initiated. According to the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Dmitry Demeshin, the explosion of methane could become the cause of the emergency at the mine© Kemerovo Region Government Press Office/TASS
A woman leaves an apple pie on a mailbox in an evacuation zone after floods in British Columbia, November 22. Showers in the region began in mid-November. In some places, the water level in reservoirs rose by 3.5 m. Several tens of thousands of people left their homes, thousands of domestic animals died on local farms© REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Father Frost at the Kazan station, Moscow, November 24. This is a mobile residence - a specialized festively decorated train, which will include a reception room, cars for games and quests, a restaurant and technical rooms for staff© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin plays teqball, Moscow, November 22. The game was created in Hungary in 2014 by former footballer Gabor Borshany and programmer Viktor Husar. A curved table and a football-like ball are used, which are allowed to be hit with any part of the body except the hands© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Polar bears lie on the coast of Hudson Bay in Manitoba, Canada, 20 November© REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Explosion of chimney towers during the destruction of an old power plant in Australia, November 24. It was closed in 2014. It is assumed that in its place will be built renewable energy sources on solar panels© Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Inflatable baby Yoda over the Thanksgiving Day procession in New York City, November 25. This year's celebrations took place without any restrictions related to the pandemic© Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The flight unit of the Buran reusable space shuttle at an assembling and refueling complex at Baikonur Cosmodrome, November 22. Buran was launched on the Energia rocket carrier from Baikonur Cosmodrome on November 15, 1988, made two circles around the Earth orbit, and landed at the Yubileiny airfield at Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacecraft that actually flew to space was destroyed in a Baikonur hangar roof collapse in 2002. The surviving Buran flight unit which was never launched as the Buran program was closed, and a mock-up of the spacecraft remain at Baikonur© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Red crabs migrate from the rainforests of Christmas Island to the ocean coast, November 23. More than 120 million individuals cover the island's territory every year during the rainy season. The Australian government is blocking some highways for them and has even built special bridges© Parks Australia via Getty Images
Mikhail Somov scientific-research vessel stuck on the Northern Sea Route from the western side of the Vilkitsky Strait (separating the Taimyr Peninsula and Severnaya Zemlya), awaiting icebreaker assistance, Krasnoyarsk Territory, November 20. Several vessels require assistance due to difficult ice conditions in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. The navigation was compiled taking into account the incorrect forecast of the ice situation© Vera Kostamo/TASS
