Refugees on Polish border, Moscow snowstorm, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Refugees on Polish border, Moscow snowstorm and toxic foam in India
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Container ship Rise Shine ran aground off the coast of Nakhodka in Primorye, November 9. A crack formed on the ship's hull, but it did not sink. The crew - 14 Chinese citizens - was evacuated. There are about 300 tons of fuel on board; rescuers have begun preparations for pumping it out© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Migrant camp on the Belarusian-Polish border, Grodno region, November 11. At a distance of three kilometers from the border on Polish territory, a state of emergency introduced by the authorities against the background of the migration crisis has been in effect for the third month. Only local residents or those who have received a special permit can stay in this zone. The situation escalated on November 8: several thousand migrants approached the border from Belarus and do not leave the border zone in the hope of entering the EU© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS
A tame monkey hides under its owner's scarf, protecting itself from heavy rain in southern India, Chennai, November 6. In the state of Tamil Nadu, as of November 9, continuing rainstorms have killed five people, destroyed more than 500 houses, and closed schools and colleges. The authorities of Chennai, the state capital, have announced emergency measures: temporary accommodation facilities have been deployed for disaster victims, and additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force are working© EPA-EFE/Idrees Mohammed
A woman at the Tverskaya metro station in Moscow. On November 12, the capital was covered with snow, in the center of the city snow fell in large flakes, in some places it turned into a blizzard© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
The crashed plane carrying the Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonça, Karatinga, November 6. The artist died at the age of 26. Mendonça was heading to the state of Minas Gerais to perform. In 2019, she won the Latin Grammy for Best Album in the Sertanejo genre, a popular style of music in Brazil, often referred to as "Brazilian country". On YouTube channels, recordings of the singer's performances have hundreds of millions of views© Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
A woman takes a bath while standing among the toxic foam in the Yamuna River, New Delhi, November 10. The New Delhi authorities attributed the water pollution to the discharge of industrial waste upstream. But this did not stop the believers from offering prayers to the sun god during the Chhat Puja festival© REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Russian national team defeated the Cyprus team with a score of 6:0 in the home match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup, November 11. The meeting took place in St. Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova at the opening of the Dostoevsky Moscow House museum center after restoration, November 11. Until 1837, the writer's family lived in the building where the museum is located. November 11 marked the 200th anniversary of Dostoevsky's birth© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A courier rides a scooter past cars after a snowfall in Beijing, November 7. Due to the disaster, an "orange" level of weather hazard was introduced in most regions of the north and northeast of China. In some places, up to 300 mm of snow fell© Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Servicemen of the Iranian army take part in the annual military exercises "Zolfakar-1400" in the region of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, November 7. Infantry units, mechanized units, the navy, air force and air defense forces of the Islamic republic are involved in the maneuvers© Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
A healthcare professional stands at the door of a COVID-19 test center in Frankfurt, November 8. On November 10, Germany recorded a new anti-record for the daily number of coronavirus infections - 39,676 people fell ill. Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced serious restrictions for the unvaccinated against covid, since the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country is considered primarily a "pandemic of the unvaccinated"© AP Photo/Michael Probst
