Lemur stuck in pumpkin, giant walking doll, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Lemur stuck in pumpkin, giant walking doll, Merkel leaving Bundestag
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
A lemur's head is stuck in a Halloween-carved pumpkin at the German zoo in Magdeburg, October 27. The zoo is not only celebrating Halloween, but also World Lemur Day. The holiday has been held annually since 2014 on the last Friday of October© Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images
Little Amal visits London's Westminster Cathedral as she continues her journey through Europe, October 25. A 3.5-meter doll depicting a Syrian girl presents the Walk project, which aims to draw attention to the problems of migrants. The doll, whose name means "hope" in Arabic, began its journey of 8,000 km in Turkey and will end in early November in Manchester, England© Leon Neal/Getty Images
Afghans, fleeing war and destruction from one area to another, are waiting for food aid from a German charity, Kabul, October 27. More than 5 million internal refugees are in dire need of assistance amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Amnesty International reports© EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Police step on a group of protesters on the first day of a nationwide strike in Ecuador, October 26. Mass demonstrations took place in the country at the call of public organizations and trade unions. The participants protested against the labor and tax reforms that the government of President Guillermo Lasso is going to implement, as well as because of the rise in fuel prices© AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa
Spartak goalkeeper Alexei Krasikov (left) concedes a goal in the KHL championship match with the Beijing team Kunlun Red Star, Moscow, October 24. The meeting ended with the score 4: 2 in favor of “Spartak”, the team won the fourth consecutive victory in the KHL© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
A tree uprooted in heavy rain fell on a small hotel in a square in Catania, Italy, October 27. Authorities have declared a red level of danger in the south of the country after flash floods caused by a rainstorm claimed the lives of at least two people. In Catania, traffic on major roads was blocked, electricity in the historic center of the city was cut off for several hours© Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images
PSG football player serving corner Neymar is protected by shields from bottles thrown at him by Marseille fans during the 11th round of the French championship, October 24. The meeting in Marseille ended with a score of 0:0© AP Photo/Daniel Cole
A Pakistani health worker sprays mosquito repellent on an area to prevent an outbreak of dengue fever, Karachi, October 26. According to health authorities, the total number of cases this year has risen to 3,206 in the capital, with 1,881 cases in the suburbs and 1,325 in urban areas. The country's government is taking special measures to contain the growing wave of infections© EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A medical worker and patients in the intensive care unit in the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No 15 (Filatov Hospital), where they provide assistance to patients with COVID-19, October 26. On October 28, a period of non-working days began in the capital in connection with another exacerbation of the situation with coronavirus infection. Most public places will be closed until November 7 inclusive, and schoolchildren will go on vacation© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Braga players Andre Lourenzo and Lokomotiv Fyodor Zemskov in the final match of the FIFA Club World Championship, Moscow, October 27. Lokomotiv with a score of 6: 4 beat Portuguese Braga and became the world champion in beach football among clubs for the third time© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Angela Merkel leaves the inaugural session of the lower house of the Bundestag, Berlin, October 26. According to the Constitution of the country, on the day of the constituent meeting of the parliament of the new convocation, the powers of the chancellor and ministers end. Merkel and the heads of departments received official letters of leave, they will temporarily exercise their powers until the formation of a new German government© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A paramedic prepares an injection of the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in GUM, Moscow, October 26. On Thursday, October 28, a new maximum daily increase in COVID-19 cases was noted in Russia - 40,096 infections. Due to the tense epidemiological situation in the country, a period of non-working days is introduced from October 30© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
