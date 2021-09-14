First Michelin Guide about Moscow's cafes, restaurants to be presented Oct 14

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. A ceremony of awarding Michelin stars to Moscow's restaurants and their chefs is due on October 14. The first issue of the world-famous gastronomical guide about the Russian capital will be presented at the Zaradye concert hall, as follows from a news release on the official website of the Moscow mayor and government.

"A date for the presentation of the guide about Moscow's cafes and restaurants has been set. The guide will be presented at the Zaradye concert hall on October 14. In a month's time we will know who will feature in the first-ever Michelin guide about the Russian capital," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina is quoted as saying.

Russia will become the 33rd country where the Michelin guide is published, and Moscow, the first city in the whole of the CIS with cafes and restaurants awarded Michelin stars and special signs. This is a long-awaited event for the gastronomical and tourist industries.

Michelin stars will promote gastronomic tourism and enhance Moscow's attractiveness. Newspapers, magazines, television channels and bloggers in various countries are keenly interested in outlets listed in Michelin rankings and describe in detail the cities, where they are located.

"In planning trips travelers take into account the availability of Michelin-starred cafes and restaurants. For some this factor is of secondary importance, but still a major one, and for others, it is decisive. There is a special class of foodie tourists - those who visit countries in the first place to get familiar with the local cuisine," the news release runs.

A Michelin Guide to Moscow's restaurants will influence the city's gastronomical market as such. The high concentration of cafes and restaurants has already brought about tough competition and permanent improvement of the quality of meals and services. The Michelin Rating will boost competition and serve as a powerful incentive for the industry to develop.