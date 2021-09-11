Moscow to remain consolidating center of entire Russia, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow was and will remain the consolidating center of all of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony at the Zaryadye concert hall dedicated to Moscow City Day.

"Moscow was, is, and will be the consolidating unifying center for our entire huge country: both during the period of trials, and in the implementation of all common plans, during holidays and in everyday life. At all times Russia and its capital are inseparable," Putin said.

He congratulated Moscow residents on Moscow City Day wishing them "a good holiday and day.".