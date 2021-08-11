Oil spill near Novorossiysk did not affect oil pumping through CPC system - CPC

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The situation with the oil spill at the sea terminal near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk did not affect the pumping of oil through the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and its shipment to consumers, CPC said in a statement.

"The situation at the sea terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka remains standard as of August 11, 2021. Tankers are being loaded in accordance with the schedule. The incident did not affect the pumping of oil through the CPC system or its shipment. Loading was stopped only for the period of elimination of the consequences of the accident. The shipment schedule is fully observed," according to the statement.

CPC notes that monitoring of the Black Sea water area continues, and independent laboratories are involved in monitoring the state of water and air.

"According to the information of the department of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights - TASS) for the Krasnodar region and the regional prosecutor's office dated August 11, 2021, at the oil outlet in Novorossiysk, the content of oil products in seawater samples does not exceed the maximum permissible concentration. Downstream, there are no signs of pollution, the water area is in a clean state," the company added.

About oil spill

The oil spill near Novorossiysk was reported on August 7. The reason was the burst release of oil from the Hellenic tanker Minerva Symphony in the Black Sea during loading from the CPC terminal, press service of the Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport said.

Oil is transported to the company's marine terminal in the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka (west of Novorossiysk), where it is loaded onto tankers for shipment to world markets.

On August 11, the Institute of Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences estimated the oil spill area at almost 80 sq km on the basis of satellite data. Later, the source in emergency services of the Southern Federal District told TASS that no oil spots were observed in the Black Sea anymore. Spilled oil is "light and quickly disintegrating into fractions," the source added.