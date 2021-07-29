Terrorist cell leader, participant eliminated in Siberian city, FSB says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has eliminated a leader and a participant of the IS terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) who was plotting terror acts in Tyumen. The FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Thursday that they offered armed resistance when being detained.

"As a result of conducting a set of active search measures on the territory of the Tyumen Region, the Federal Security Service uncovered and intercepted the activity of a clandestine cell containing supporters of the Islamic State (IS) international terror organization (outlawed in Russia). It included citizens of one of the republics of the Central Asian region who were planning to conduct sabotage and terror acts at the sites of mass gatherings of people on the orders of the organization’s foreign emissaries," the press service reported.

According to the FSB, into the night of July 29, while being detained, the leader and his accomplice offered armed resistance to Russia’s FSB members and were neutralized. The terrorists were trying to extract equipment from a previously set up cache on the outskirts of Tyumen. "There were no injuries among civilians and members of law enforcement," the FSB said.

While searching the site and the terrorists, a ready-to-use homemade explosive device was uncovered, firearms and ammunition as well as the communications equipment and religious literature.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State — IS — (before 2014 — the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.