RDIF slams Reuters article on Sputnik V registration problems as fake news

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. An article by Reuters regarding problems with the registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the EU is just fake news, a spokesperson of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The article by the Reuters’ Paris office concerning registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in the EU is based on false comments of anonymous sources and is an example of fake news and the disinformation campaign against the Russian vaccine, organized by the Western pharmaceutical lobby," the spokesperson said.

"RDIF expects registration of the vaccine by EMA will take place in coming months," the Fund said.

"The Reuters report contains glaring errors and misleads readers regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, its characteristics and interaction between the developers of the pharmaceutical and EMA specialists, and RDIF highlighted this to the Reuters editorial board before the publication," the spokesperson said.

Dr. Cecil Czerkinsky, one of non-anonymous experts in the Reuters report on the topic of interaction with EMA, officially denied his citation, and approached Reuters with an appropriate letter, RDIF said.

Reuters published a report earlier today that the Sputnik V developers had failed to furnish the necessary data in accordance with standards and approval requirements in the EU. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) refused to comment on these developments.