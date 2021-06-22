Production of Sputnik V vaccine abroad will be up to 6 mln doses a month from July

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine abroad will amount to 5-6 million doses per month from July, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting with Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matvienko. The minister's words are cited by the press service of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"To date, technologically everything is ready and starting from July, judging by the plans of enterprises, it will be possible to ensure the production of up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V alone. As for additional production abroad, then this is still about 5-6 mln doses," the minister said.

According to Manturov, Russia is now completing the delivery of almost 37 mln double doses of the vaccine in compliance with the previously reached agreements. Via the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the authorities established a mechanism for using foreign sites, where the substance for the production of vaccines is sent to, the minister said.

Manturov previously called vaccination an effective alternative to lockdown in Russia. According to him, the country is fully provided with the coronavirus vaccine with stocks totaling 5 mln doses.

Currently, four anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona by the Vector State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology, and CoviVac vaccine by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center. Vaccines Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-component, Sputnik Light is a one-component vaccine.