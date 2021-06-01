Czech citizen sentenced to 20 years in prison for participation in Donbass events

PRAGUE, June 1. /TASS/. The Prague city court sentenced Czech national Martin Kantor to 20 years in prison for participation in Donbass events, court chairman told journalist Tuesday.

"The court sentenced Martin Kantor to 20 years for participation in terror attacks on Ukrainian servicemen and participation in the terror group that carried out these attacks," he said. "The convict’s guilt is supported by evidence, including his correspondence with friends, where he describes his deeds in detail."

According to the judge, this is the first time that the judgment was rendered in Czechia on such charges as participation in organization of terror attacks and participation in a terror group.

Kantor’s defense demanded that his client must be acquitted. The sentence can be appealed in a higher court.

According to the investigation, Kantor actively participated in the conflict in eastern Ukraine as a member of the Lugansk People’s Republic militia since 2015. The convict is currently located in Donbass. Czech justice agencies are ready to issue an international arrest warrant.

The Czech law forbids its citizens from serving in foreign armies and militias without obtaining individual permission. This requirement may also cover foreigners with who reside in the Czech Republic permanently.