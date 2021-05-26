Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 should not be introduced, Putin says

SOCHI, May 26. /TASS/. Inoculation against the coronavirus infection should not be compulsory, yet people themselves should realize the necessity of these jabs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference on Wednesday.

"In my opinion, it is counterproductive and unnecessary to introduce mandatory vaccination," the head of state said. According to him, "the citizens should realize this necessity on their own" and comprehend that without a shot they "may face a very serious and even deadly danger".

Putin is confident in the reliability and safety of the Russian coronavirus vaccines and believes that the country has created all the conditions for vaccination.

"I would like to emphasize once again and to appeal to all our citizens: think carefully, keep in mind that the Russian vaccine - the practice has already shown that millions [of people] have used it - is currently the most reliable and the safest," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"All conditions for vaccination have been created in our country," the president noted.