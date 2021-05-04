Victory Day fireworks to be launched from 16 sites in Moscow

The personnel of the Western Military District’s Separate Guards Fireworks Battalion traditionally put on a gun salute on the occasion of state holidays.

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A festive, colorful fireworks show during the upcoming WWII Victory Day celebration on May 9 will be launched from 16 sites in Moscow, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The festive fireworks will originate from Victory Park, Luzhnetskaya Embankment (two sites), Lianozovo, the all-Russian Exhibition Center, Izmailovo Park, Novo-Peredelkino, Kuzminki Park, [the districts of] Nagatinsky Zaton, Obruchevsky, Yuzhnoye Butovo, Mitino, Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo, Levoberezhny, and the towns of Zelenograd and Troitsk," the press office said in a statement.

Commander Colonel Vyacheslav Paradnikov of the Separate Guards Fireworks Battalion said in late April that a unique and massive fireworks display intended to light up the skies of the Russian capital during the upcoming WWII Victory Day celebrations on May 9 would produce a unique color pattern of the Russian national flag. Seventy-two guns installed on several sites will send over 12,000 fireworks of more than 70 types exploding into Moscow’s skies along with special Tricolor compositions, he said.

The fireworks display on May 9 will begin at 22:00 Moscow time and last ten minutes.