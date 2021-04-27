Russia to lay out six warships and submarines on occasion of WWII Victory Day

"In early May, two Project 955A Borei-A-class strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruisers, two Project 20380 corvettes and two Project 636.3 submarines will be laid down," the source specified.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian shipbuilders will celebrate Victory Day on May 9 by laying down six warships and submarines, a source in the domestic shipbuilding industry told TASS on Tuesday.

Two strategic underwater cruisers will be laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant and two Varshavyanka-class conventional subs at the Admiralty Shipyard (all these enterprises are part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation). The exact dates of laying down the latest warships have not been defined yet, the source said.

The Sevmash Shipyard will lay the keels of the strategic underwater cruisers Dmitry Donskoi and Knyaz Potyomkin while the Admiralty Shipyard will lay down the submarines Mozhaisk and Yakutsk (the 5th and 6th vessels in a series of six Project 636.3 subs for the Russian Pacific Fleet). The corvettes expected to be laid down at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant have not received their names yet, the source said.

The press offices of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and its subordinate enterprises declined to comment on this information.

This year, Russia’s Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will involve over 12,000 troops, about 190 combat vehicles and 76 aircraft: 53 planes and 23 helicopters.