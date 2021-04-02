All Russians willing to get vaccinated can get Sputnik V shots by June

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. All Russians willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine will be able to get the shots by June, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We are actively working to implement the program, focusing on vaccinating the Russian people, but we are also providing some of the vaccine amount produced abroad to foreign markets. According to our estimates, Russia is currently one of the world’s leaders in terms of vaccination, and by June, we will be able to inoculate all those willing to get vaccine shots, using production facilities in Russia and abroad," he pointed out.
According to Dmitriev, Sputnik V is more effective against all virus mutations than other vaccines as it consists of two different injections. "This has been proved in relation to the British strain and a great number of other mutations. This is why we believe that we have one of the strongest vaccines in the world," he emphasized.
Seven facilities in Russia are currently producing the Sputnik V vaccine, including the Gamaleya center, Binnopharm, BIOCAD, Generium, Lekko, R-Pharm and Pharmstandard.