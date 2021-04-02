All Russians willing to get vaccinated can get Sputnik V shots by June

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. All Russians willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine will be able to get the shots by June, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are actively working to implement the program, focusing on vaccinating the Russian people, but we are also providing some of the vaccine amount produced abroad to foreign markets. According to our estimates, Russia is currently one of the world’s leaders in terms of vaccination, and by June, we will be able to inoculate all those willing to get vaccine shots, using production facilities in Russia and abroad," he pointed out.