Russian Influenza Institute to enter Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trials in December

ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza will enter Phase 3 Trial of Ad5-nCoV coronavirus vaccine in December, so it has announced the volunteer recruitment, according to a post published by the Research Institute on its official account of the VK social network.

"The A.A. Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza at the Russian Health Ministry is recruiting volunteers for clinical studies of the COVID-19 vaccine (Phase III)," the post says. "The research is planned to start in early December 2020."

Earlier, Influenza Institute Acting Director Dmitry Lioznov announced that in September his institute entered trials of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers. Phases 1 and 2 took place in China, where the vaccine showed its safety. This fall, 500 volunteers were inoculated in Russia, where the vaccine’s safety and efficacy were proven.

According to the Institute, the participants will not be hospitalized for a single vaccination. Two visits will be needed - on the day of vaccination and 12 months later. Men and women aged over 18 years, without signs of acute or relapsing episodes of chronic diseases, may take part in the study.