Authorities will do everything for cultural institutions to remain open, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 27. /TASS/. Authorities will do everything possible for the cultural institutions to remain open despite the situation with the spread of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council for Culture and Art.

He noted the words of actor-director Vladimir Mashkov who in his address mentioned that currently theaters have a limited occupancy of no more than 50%. "I think that colleagues approach this with understanding. We need to do something so we won’t shut down altogether," Putin stressed. He reiterated the situation in some other countries: "In Spain they introduced very strict limitations - all the way until May!"

"I remember my discussions with your colleagues, we will do everything in order for the cultural institutions to remain open," the President concluded.

The actor in his address also mentioned the concert held at the Bolshoi Theater in April to support the "We are together" campaign. Putin, in his turn, expressed gratitude to all participants of that event. "Such events are extremely important to people," the President said, noting that citizens who were self-isolated in spring "needed to feel that there was a light at the end of the tunnel." "Such events certainly light this candle of hope," the head of state emphasized.